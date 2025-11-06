media release: Isaac Lyons grew up in an artistic family in the woods west of Madison Wisconsin. While surrounded by nature in his youth, Lyons was drawn to the urban aesthetic of trains, street art and Hip Hop culture. As a teenager he spent most of his free time painting graffiti in abandoned buildings, under bridges and on trains. He has also completed many murals around Wisconsin and the midwest. Isaac’s recent works on canvas have moved away from the Postmodern Figurative/Symbolic, as he is now embracing a Neo Abstract Expressionist aesthetic. These paintings, exude raw brush work, and reveal his knack for color and shape as he celebrates exquisite mark-making and the ability of a painted surface to dance with visual depth.