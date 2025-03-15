Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Isabel Celata DMA Voice Lecture Recital

Isabel Celata, soprano; Thomas Kasdorf, piano.

Isabel Celata is a singer, actor, dancer, teacher, and scholar currently based in the Madison area. Isabel is known for her cross-genre performances, passion for communicating with her audience, and intentional performances of characters.

On the musical theatre stage, Isabel performs widely varied repertoire, from Clara in Light in the Piazza to Kate Monster in Avenue Q. Other favorite roles include Johanna in Sweeney Todd, Sophie in Mamma Mia!, Marcy Park in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, June in The Musical of Musicals the Musical, and Heather Chandler in Heathers the Musical.

As an opera performer, Isabel has sung the roles of Miss Wordsworth in Albert Herring, Krysia in Two Remain: Out of Darkness, and Bianca in La Rondine, among others. She is especially proud of her performances in new operatic works. She debuted the role of Elva in Scott Gendel’s opera Everlasting Faint (World Premiere) and performed with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra as Mrs. Dascomb in selections from Bill Banfield’s new opera, Edmonia.

Additionally, Isabel is active on the concert stage, appearing as a featured soloist in the world premiere of the orchestrated version of December Songs with the Middleton Community Orchestra and as a soprano soloist in Sondheim on Sondheim. She has also performed multiple recitals across genres, from her one-woman show, Wildbird, to her art song recital, Impossible Love. Isabel melded genres within her recital December Windows, singing modern art song by Dale Trumbore in addition to Maury Yeston’s December Songs.

​Isabel is currently finishing her Doctorate of Musical Arts degree in Vocal Performance with a minor in Musicology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison (A.B.D.), where she studies under Dr. Julia Rottmayer.