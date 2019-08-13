Isabel Coff, Charly Rowe, Tatum Updike, Krystle Bauman, Karen Wheelock, The Bitter Nothings

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Welcome back to the Fierce Females Songwriter’s Circle! Join us for an intimate showcase of singer-songwriters sharing their music and storytelling.

This month we will feature Isabel Coff, Charly Rowe, Tatum Updike and Krystle Bauman.

$8 / doors at 6:30, show at 7

All ages / safe / sober space

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-467-2618
