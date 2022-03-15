Isabel Demers

× Expand Madison Symphony Orchestra principal organist Greg Zelek.

media release: Known as the ‘diminutive dynamo’, Isabelle Demers will wow our audience with a program that will use just about every sound on our Mighty Klais. This concert of challenging transcriptions, beginning with Mendelssohn’s Overture to St. Paul and closing with movements of her own transcription of Stravinsky’s Petrushka, will demonstrate the versatility of our great instrument. Ms. Demers’ incredible virtuosity and nuanced interpretations will be on full display in this can’t-miss event!– Greg Zelek

We guarantee a refund for tickets to any concert that cannot be performed for any reason. We will adhere to all public health guidelines and cooperate with Overture Center for the Arts to assure your safety. Programs, dates, and artists subject to change.

We understand you may have questions about safety protocols and what to expect this fall when we resume presenting live concerts. We’ve created a Frequently Asked Questions page to provide answers. If you have any further questions about subscriptions, single tickets, or our 21/22 season plans, please call (608) 257-3734, or email us at info@madisonsymphony.org.