media release: Isabella Isherwood is a Chicago-based jazz vocalist, pianist, and actor. Critic Neil Tesser writes, “Her range includes thrilling low notes, a middle register that resonates warmth, and ghostly obbligatos to enhance an arrangement. In our atmosphere of deep fakes and broken trust, her unadorned reading cuts the fog like a quavering beacon.”

Isherwood has shared her artistry on stage and screen both across the United States and internationally. Notable performances include appearances with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Center and Ravinia, performances with her quartet at the Chicago Jazz Festival, and three concert tours throughout Europe.

Isabella is an alumna of the Jazz Institute of Chicago, The Second City, and Acting Studio Chicago. Additional studies include the Chicago College of Performing Arts and the Jacobs School of Music. She is a member of the Chicago Federation of Musicians.

Her debut album, The Sweetest Sounds, was released on Sabrina Records in April 2026 and is available on all major streaming platforms.