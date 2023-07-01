media release: Step into the cool expanse of Overture Hall this Saturday, July 1 at 11:00 a.m. during the Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Capitol Square to enjoy the gift of beautiful music with the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Overture Concert Organ and organist Isabella Wu.

A Madison native, Isabella Wu made her orchestral debut with the Madison Symphony Orchestra at the age of 11. She recently completed her Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance at Northwestern University, and is currently pursuing her Master’s degree in Organ Performance at the Curtis Institute of Music.

Bring your family and friends for a relaxing 45-minute free concert. No tickets or reservations are needed and all ages are welcome!