RSVP for Islamic Geometric Art

media release: Friday, November 1, 6-8 pm

$50

Geometric patterns play a significant role in Islamic art and architecture, showcased beautifully in various mediums such as kilim carpets, tiles, ceramics, stained glass, and more. Local artist Hadeel Khayat will explain these intricate designs while guiding participants to create their own stunning pieces. This workshop is part of our First Friday Community Artists Series, sponsored by Thrivent Financial.

Registration deadline: 10/25/24