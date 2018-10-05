Isle of Dogs (2018)

USA | 101 min | PG-13 | Dir. Wes Anderson

Fri October 5th | 6:00 PMSat October 6th | 6:00 PMSun October 7th | 3:00 PM

Set in Japan, Isle of Dogs follows a boy's odyssey in search of his lost dog.

"My only regret after seeing it at a screening was that I couldn’t stay and see it again." - Joe Morgenstern (Wall Street Journal)