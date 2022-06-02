7:30 pm on 6/2 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 6/3-4, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

media release: The ultimate observer, ISMO is able to make people see familiar things anew through his unique perspective. ISMO uses his outsiders point of view to find the humor in the most ordinary things.

The Finnish comedian started his comedy career in 2002 and quickly became one of the top performing comedians in the country. There, ISMO wrote and starred in 2 seasons of his own sitcom, Ismo, and filmed four comedy specials, toured to sold-out crowds for years and made numerous television appearances.

ISMO made his US debut in 2014 at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood where he won the title of “The Funniest Person in the World.” In December 2015, he relocated from Finland to Los Angeles and now performs regularly at various LA comedy clubs along with headlining across the US. He has appeared on national television; Last Call with Carson Daly, Conan, The Late Late Show with James Corden and NBC’s Bring the Funny. Ismo’s clip from Conan has become one of the most viewed late-night sets with over 80 million views to date.

ISMO is most well-known for his unique perspective on dissecting languages, and in 2019, the comedian teamed up with Merriam-Webster to release a digital comedy series roasting the English language.