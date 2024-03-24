media release: Icon Concerts Presents ISMO: WATCH YOUR LANGUAGE TOUR

This is a General Admission – All Seated Show. Tickets: $44.50; Gold Circle: $54.50. Gold Circle includes early entry and preferred seating.

ISMO has been called “the most insightful comic in Finland.” As a recent resident in the United States, he continues to be the ultimate observer and master of word-play. His writing and uniquely hilarious delivery makes quick-fans out of people of all cultures. Ismo’s undeniable ability to make people see familiar cultural things in an entirely new way has the world unified in laughter. In 2024 Ismo will continue his WATCH YOUR LANGUAGE TOUR, expanding across the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia and beyond.

ISMO was the first Finnish comedian to perform on CONAN and the clip of his performance has become one of the most viewed late-night sets with over 115 million views! He also made his debut appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which brought an overwhelming response and new level of success. His personal social media has seen astronomical growth and resulted in sold-out performances in clubs and theaters internationally.