media release: Icon Concerts Presents ISMO: WOO HOO! WORLD TOUR

Gold Circle: $54.50; General Admission: $44.50.

This is a General Admission Seated Show. You may purchase tickets in advance online, by phone, or fee free at one of our ticket outlets listed here.

ISMO is an internationally acclaimed comedian known for his masterful wordplay and sharp observations about the English language. Hailed as “the most insightful comic in Finland,” ISMO has won over global audiences with his unique delivery and universal charm.

No matter where you live in the world, ISMO has an undeniable ability to make people see familiar cultural norms in an entirely new way! ISMO’s WOO HOO! WORLD TOUR kicks off in Australia and New Zealand in November 2024 and will expand across the U.S., Europe, Canada and beyond through 2025.

Since moving to the U.S., he’s made waves with appearances on Conan—where his set went viral with over 135 million views—and The Late Late Show with James Corden, sparking massive growth on social media.

ISMO hit the road almost non-stop with sold-out performances in clubs and theaters, including a sold out show at the Sydney Opera House in 2024.

His uniquely relatable comedy attracted big fans such as Gabriel Iglesias who asked ISMO to open for his groundbreaking special at Dodger Stadium in front of 60,000 fans. Later in 2023 ISMO opened for Gabriel at the 02 Arena in London and went on to sell-out his own European tour, adding a 2nd show in each city with plans for a larger-scale return in 2025.

Follow ISMO on social media for weekly stand-up clips and behind-the-scenes moments. For tour updates, merch, and more, visit: ismo.fun