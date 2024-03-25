media release: Israelism – movie screening and discussion. Hosted by Madison Rafah Sister City Project and Jewish Voice for Peace Madison. When two young American Jews raised to unconditionally love Israel witness the brutal way Israel treats Palestinians, their lives take sharp left turns. They join a movement of young American Jews battling the old guard to redefine Judaism’s relationship with Israel, revealing a deepening generational divide over modern Jewish identity. More info, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/7326208117456242/