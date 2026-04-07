Issis Macias reception

In Holy Wisdom’s newest exhibit, Madre Tierra, artist Issis Macias invites viewers into an intimate, contemplative encounter with the natural world. Rooted in Macias’s cultural lineage – and in the Indigenous and Latin American understanding of Madre Tierra as a living presence and source of ancestral wisdom – the Spanish title affirms a matrilineal thread and an inheritance of strength, intuition and reverence for the land. Please join us for the opening reception of this exhibit of abstract art which echoes the shifting rhythms of sea, sky and earth through layers of pigments, sweeping gestures and spontaneous pastel markings.

The exhibit is on display in the Monastery Gathering Area from May 6 – July 7, 2026. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm (excluding holidays) and Sunday 10:00 – 11:00 am.

Issis Macias is a self-taught artist and the daughter of Mexican immigrants. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Issis moved to the Madison area in 2016 where she continued her exploration of intuitive abstract art. Issis was named the 2025 Latina Artist of the Year and received the 2024 Micaela Salinas Artist Fellowship sponsored by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development.

A reception takes place on May 29:

Schedule

6:00 pm – Reception opens

6:30 pm – Issis will talk about her work and answer questions

8:00 pm – Reception ends

Light refreshments will be provided by the artist.

There is no cost to attend this event. We ask that those interested please register by May 28, 2026, in order to have enough refreshments.