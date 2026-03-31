Isthmus 50 Fest: Smarter Than You Trivia

media release: Join us after work for an evening of Madison trivia (with an Isthmus flavor) AND support independent coverage of local news and culture! Paul Guse brings his Smarter Than You Trivia to the High Noon Saloon where you and a group of your friends, neighbors, coworkers or random people you meet in the parking lot can compete to win prizes and bragging rights. Proceeds benefit Isthmus Community Media.

“The best trivia in Madison is Smarter Than You.” – somebody on Reddit

“Paul is definitely the best trivia MC.” – somebody else on Reddit

Doors: 5 pm

Trivia: 6 pm – 8 pm