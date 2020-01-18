(2019 pick) Celebrating the 10th edition of Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest is gonna be gouda. More than 100 breweries from around the state (and beyond) bring lagers, ales, cider and other delights to try. Samples from scores of Wisconsin cheesemakers and food vendors will also be available. New this year is a giant Wisconsin cheese board that holds more than 1,000 pounds of cheese. Piano Fondue’s dueling pianos will set the musical mood, and there will be lots of other fun activities as well (silent disco, anyone?). Like all Isthmus events, this festival supports local, independent journalism.

