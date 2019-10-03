Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest Presale

Get tickets to year 11 of Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest before they go on sale to the public! Stop by The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company downtown Madison from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 3 to get tickets WITHOUT fees.

You'll also enjoy delish appetizers and get a FREE pint with your ticket purchase.

Tickets will go on sale online on Oct. 4 at midnight.