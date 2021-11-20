Isthmus Bowl

media release: The inaugural Culver's Isthmus Bowl will take place on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Verona Area High School. It'll feature one team from the WIAC and one team from the CCIW. The two teams competing in the bowl game will be decided towards the end of the season. It'll be the first postseason college bowl game in Wisconsin state history.

Tickets on sale now! Email isthmusbowl@gmail.com or call 608-692-4906.

Verona Area High School 234 Wildcat Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-692-4906
