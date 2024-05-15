Isthmus Cohousing Potluck

media release: Join us at our 2nd monthly meet-n-greet for a potluck at Arboretum Cohousing!

Isthmus Cohousing is a new group forming to bring a 5th cohousing community to Madison. We'll be hosting a series of potlucks around Madison in the coming months for the cohousing enthusiasts of Madison to get to know each other and provide a space for sharing knowledge.

Wednesday May 15

6-8 pm

Dinner will start at 6:30, but drop by whenever you can make it!

We'll have a variety of food options, but please bring a dish to share if you are able.

We hope you can join us! Arboretum Cohousing is handicap-accessible -- Let us know if you need parking assistance.

We have indoor and outdoor playspaces for kids, too.

https://www.facebook.com/events/955172792767255/