media release: Witness SIX new works by local choreographic forces: Raka Bandyo, Rachelle Fochs, Kendyll Hazzard, Caitlyn Lamdin, Clyde Mayberry, & choreographic duo Courtney Kopchinski and Jessica Billings

Dozens of local professional and pre-professional dancers perform in these new works, bridging aesthetic, demographic, and geographic divides by working outside their comfort zones in new forms. IDC’s DELVE Incubator provides an opportunity for dancers and choreographers to create and explore artistically, while making new connections and performing for local audiences.

This is the Isthmus Dance Collective's newest move in its mission to nurture dance in the Madison area this May. Come through and be part of this beautiful cross-pollination of Madison Community through DANCE.

In true IDC form, these works highlight the incredible and often unseen diversity of contemporary dance in Madison -. It's Global Contemporary - an expression of our current moment from the perspectives of Madison’s rich diversity in dance.

Throughout history, dance visionaries have charted new roads by thinking and exploring beyond the tradition and disciplines of the past and from finding inspiration in other forms of dance and art. In true IDC form, the DELVE (Dance Experience Lab for Vibrant Exchange) Incubator will highlight the incredible and often unseen diversity of contemporary dance in Madison. Dancers and Choreographers alike, will be expected to expand beyond their current domains and learn from each other as they explore in new styles and forms. This Global Contemporary dance is not limited to the concept of contemporary dance as regarded in the Western Hemisphere but includes contemporary tendencies from other cultures and disciplines.

Special thanks to the Wisconsin Arts Board via the Madison Arts Commission and Dane Arts for their generous support of this project!