Isthmus Dance Collective Gala

media release: Join us for tapas, sneak peek performances, and more!

$20 suggested donation upon entry. We accept cash, checks, venmo, and PayPal. Proceeds go to the artists of D.E.L.V.E. (Dance Experience Lab for Vibrant Exchange) 2024

IDC's D.E.L.V.E. Incubator provides a paid opportunity for choreographers and dancers to create new works and explore artistically while making new connections. The 2024 D.E.L.V.E. performances will take place May 10th and 11th, 2024 in the MYArts Sunrise Theater.

Gala sneak peek performances, artist talks, holiday shopping and more to be announced soon!

Learn more about D.E.L.V.E. here: https://www.isthmusdancecollective.org/delve-1

Check out the merchandise in our Holiday Shoppe here: https://www.isthmusdancecollective.org/shoppe