Now stretching to two full weeks, the 32nd Isthmus Jazz Festival continues its emphasis on local performers while broadening its repertoire to include a wider variety of styles and influences. In addition, the festival’s footprint has increased significantly from its original downtown and campus locations, reaching Madison’s south side, Fitchburg and the far-flung reaches of Verona. Friday night’s kickoff is Strollin’ Monroe Street, where jazz will be presented at multiple venues. Details: isthmusjazzfestival.com. (Pictured: Makaya McCraven.)