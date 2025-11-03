Isthmus Montessori Academy Public Tour

media release: An opportunity to learn more about Madison' only public Montessori school and IB High School. Admissions window for the 2026-2027 school year opens on December 1.

In-person: Nov. 6, December 4, Jan. 8, or Feb. 5 from 8:45-9:45am. Register via this link, or drop-in day of.

Location: Isthmus Montessori Academy, 1802 Pankratz St, Madison, WI 53704

Virtual: December 16 from 12-1pm; Jan. 21, from 3-4 pm; Feb. 10, from 2-3 pm. Register via this link.

Questions can be directed to admissions@imapublic.org