Isthmus Uncorked

McPike Park 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Join us for Madison's ONLY wine fest! We bring wineries from across Wisconsin and beyond to McPike Park for unlimited sampling. There's also cheese sampling, live music and more. Stay tuned for when tickets go on sale. #IsthmusUncorked

This is an Isthmus event. Ticket sales support local and independent journalism. Thank you for your support of Madison's alt-weekly.

McPike Park 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
