media release: The Isthmus Vocal Ensemble presents "Wild Forces"

Director Michael McGaghie has curated a collection of choral works by current composers and those who inspired them, including Jake Runestad, Elizabeth Hagenberg, Dale Trumbore, Randall Thompson, Bob Dylan, and others. Join us for our "once a year" performances:

Friday, July 26, 7:30pm, Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison

Sunday, July 28, 3:00pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham Street, Madison

Tickets: Adult $25 Student $10

Available at the door, or at www.isthmusvocalensemble.org