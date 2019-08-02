press release: The ephemeral Isthmus Vocal Ensemble, led by Michael McGaghie, presents its 2019 concert, "Sanctuary," following just two weeks of intense rehearsal. The program includes "Come to the Woods" by Jake Runestad, using texts taken from John Muir’s journals; "Take Him, Earth, for Cherishing" by Herbert Howells, written in memory of President John F. Kennedy; and works by others including Bruckner, Choi, Parton and Trumbore.

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, St . Luke's Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, WI 53562

3 p.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, WI 53703

Ticket price: $20/adults, $10/students