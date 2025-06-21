Istvan & His Imaginary Band

media release: Rock out with PBS Learn & Play artist Istvan in a fun-filled, interactive concert for the whole family! His cleverly crafted songs blend humor, smart storytelling and playful lessons, keeping kids engaged while giving parents a few laughs along the way. With plenty of chances to sing, dance and join in the fun, Istvan’s rockin’ show is one you won’t want to miss!

Get ready to embark on a summer adventure as Overture Center's beloved Kids in the Rotunda program hits the road, bringing joy and excitement to Madison and surrounding communities. Packed with family-friendly entertainment and boundless opportunities for laughter and learning, this series promises five unforgettable events that are free and open to all. Gather your little ones, mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by a whirlwind of music, laughter and memories!

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda summer series is designed to captivate families of all ages and to reach our surrounding communities. From renowned folk singers and kindie artists to blues-infused pop by artists from Madison and beyond, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at various times and locations around Madison. Make sure to follow the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page to stay informed.

Plus, mark your calendars for the 2025/26 Kids in the Rotunda season announcement on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. Location and details will be shared this summer.