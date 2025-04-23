IT Academy for Older Adults

Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Are you an older adult who wants to feel more confident using technology? Join us for our IT Academy, a free, hands-on workshop series designed to help you build essential digital skills in a friendly and supportive environment—for all experience levels!

 When: April 23, April 30, May 7, and May 14 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where: The Hub, 4th Floor | 2352 S. Park St., Madison

What You'll Learn

Basic Computer Skills

Email & Communication Tools

Online Safety Tips

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

Don’t miss this opportunity to access personalized guidance and practical support.

Info

Lectures & Seminars, Seniors
608-729-1233
