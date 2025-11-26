IT Academy

Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Are you an older adult who wants to feel more comfortable with technology? Join our IT Academy—a supportive, hands-on program designed to help you master essential digital skills.

December 17 and 18, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, The Hub (4th Floor), 2352 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53713

 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂'𝗹𝗹 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻:

 Basic Computer Skills

 Email & Communication Tools

 Online Safety Tips

 Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

Info

