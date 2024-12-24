It's A Wonderful Life
Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
press release: The classic holiday film It’s A Wonderful Life will be shown on Tuesday, December 24 at 2:00 PM. Adult tickets are $8 and student tickets are $4, plus Eventbrite fees. Seating is general admission and tickets will go on sale July 15. We will have hot cocoa for sale during the showing, with the option to add Peppermint Schnapps!
Holidays, Movies