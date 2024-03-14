It Takes a Village

media release: Stoughton Village Players is celebrating it's 50th anniversary with a variety show presenting scenes from some of the 134 shows in it's history.

Over 40 cast members from in and around the Stoughton community are presenting a range of musical, comedy and dramatic scenes with highlights from the many "Syttende Mai" shows, musicals like "Annie" (featuring the Stoughton Youth Players cast from local elementary and middle school students), "Music Man," "Company," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Annie Get Your Gun," "Nunsense," and more!

This family friendly show is running one weekend only - Thursday, March 14th at 7:00pm, Friday, March 15th at 7:00pm, and Saturday, March 16th at 2:30pm and 7:00pm.

Brooke Hauser and Tracy Markle direct and produce. All performances will take place in the Stoughton Village Players Theater at 255 E. Main St. Tickets ($20) are available online https://www.showtix4u.com/ event-details/81073

Featuring: Brian Amidei, Linda Kunz, Jonathan & Solveig Schroerlucke, Tony Hill, Gary Smithback, Arlen Minor, Carol Gunnelson, Karen Gilbert, Nicole Hale, Bridgette Bissell, Alli Buckets, Evelyn Becker, Elizabeth Itzen, Dan Prueher, Paul Shableski, Bethany Pluymers, Raven Jensen, Jerry Lapidakis, Kaleb Haefner, Nicole Hale, Tim Markle, Mark Wegner, Dan Presser, and the Stoughton Youth Players.