media release: Madison Public Library is hosting an in-person, outdoor resource fair at Penn Park on Tuesday, June 29 from 12-5 p.m. Local residents can get connected to community services in a fun, informal environment. The idea for the event came from new Teen Librarian at Goodman South Madison, Will Glenn, Sr. who worked with the Madison Police Department to plant the seeds for a collaborative event.

“The name ‘It Takes A Village’ is inspiring to me because I want to create a safe space for kids, teens and families on the south side. The pandemic has disconnected people, and I want this event to be a way for them to reconnect to each other and heal from the trauma of the past year. It’s not just about being in community, but knowing that your community is here for you so you have resources and support when you need it and you know where you can turn in both the good times and the bad,” said Glenn, Sr.

Penn Park is located mere steps from the Goodman South Madison library location, and the team of librarians there have been reaching out to other local organizations to share information or activities at the event. Additional organizations the community can learn more about include Urban Triage, BadgerRock, Odyssey, Tales with Big T, the South Side Planning Committee, Operation Fresh Start and more!

In addition to the resource fair, attendees will enjoy a DJ and free food! Free books will be provided by the Madison Reading Project from 3-5 p.m. while supplies last. The Bubbler will also be in attendance to provide a stop-motion animation booth, screen printing and other artist-led activities for kids and families. Story times for various age groups will be happening throughout the event and attendees can get signed up for a library card on site.

A number of City of Madison departments have come together to help plan and support the event:

Madison’s Police Department will have officers on site to help lead the cookout and show residents around police vehicles, a drone and horses.

Madison Fire Department will have a fire truck available from 2-3 p.m. from local fire station #6 for kids to enjoy.

Madison Parks will provide a Movie in the Park as the event wraps up, beginning at 5 p.m.

Public Health of Madison and Dane County will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the event from 12-5 p.m. with all three vaccine options available. A follow-up event will be planned in July to accommodate a second shot of the vaccine if residents opt for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. No appointment or ID are required for the clinic, and walk-ups are welcome! Ages 12+ are welcome, but those 12-17 must have parental permission, which can be given in person or over the phone.

The It Takes A Village Community Resource Fair is sponsored by 7-Eleven.

Learn more about the event and register here.