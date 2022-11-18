press release: What’s it like to be caught between your head and your heart? To have your muscles work for you but your brain work against you? To sit in a therapy office and talk over all of that with a pile of guts as big as you are?

Come and explore these questions through the point of view of an acrobat with anxiety. This captivating 45-minute circus show will take you on a whimsical journey inside the human body, with featured performances in dog tricks, trapeze, juggling, and German wheel.

Based on the poem “The Anatomy of Peace” by John Roedel, “It Takes Guts” shares what it’s like to be human being via a combination of dynamic, high-level acrobatic skills with physical comedy, custom-produced music, and giant puppets.

COVID protocols will be determined based on the level of COVID circulating in the community at the time of the show, but we expect to require masks for everyone ages 2+.

Please note that this show has a dog in it. If you are planning to bring a service dog to the show, please contact us ahead of time at info@madisoncircusspace.com so we can prepare accordingly to make sure both the performance dog and the service dog are comfortable.

Tickets are nonrefundable but are transferable at no cost. Please contact info@madisoncircusspace.com as far in advance as possible to transfer a ticket to another party or date.

Tickets for Friday, November 18: https://madisoncircusspace.com/event/it-takes-guts/

Tickets for Saturday, November 19: https://madisoncircusspace.com/event/it-takes-guts-19th/