press release: The Wisconsin men's tennis team is proud to host the 2020 Oracle ITA Division I National Men's Team Indoor Championship, Feb. 14-17, at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

This marks the first time since the 1970s that UW will host to the men's tournament, which features 16 of the top Division I men's tennis teams, including the Badgers.

"Holding this tournament shows that we are a national-level program," UW head coach Danny Westerman said. "We've had some success the last few years and our program is continuing to grow. I think it's a great way to showcase tennis in our community and to get people excited about the game of tennis.

"We don't have professional tennis in Wisconsin so this will be a real preview of some collegiate players who are going to have success professionally. We're going to have the top 15 teams in the country here in Madison to duke it out for a national championship."

UW hosted the first edition of the tournament in 1973 before serving as host again in 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979.

Fifteen teams will qualify for the event by winning their respective 2020 ITA Kick-Off Weekend four-team regional, while Wisconsin receives an automatic bid for being the host site. The teams will then compete in a single-elimination tournament over a four-day span to crown a national indoor champion.

Admission will be free for all of the matches during the four-day tournament.

The full tournament schedule, along with the participating teams, will be announced later in January.