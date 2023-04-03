mediarelease: Enjoy the local premieres of four acclaimed Italian films and a program of short films at the 2023 Italian Film Festival USA of Madison. All films shown in Italian with English subtitles at the Marquee Cinema at Union South, 1308 W Dayton Street, on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Sponsored by Volpi Foods and the Italian Cultural Institute of Chicago; in collaboration with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee. FREE admission. For further information, visit www.italianfilmfests.org

Monday, April 3

5:30 p.m. SHORT FILM PROGRAM • PROGRAMMA DI CORTOMETRAGGI (Comedy, Drama, Animation, 2022, 100 min.) Six recent films—L'allaccio, Mammarranca, Briciole, Caramelle, Story of Your Life and Tana libera tutti—are in competition for your vote for best short film.

8 pm THE CHAMPION • IL CAMPIONE (Director, Leonardo D'Agostini, Comedy/Drama, 2019, 105 min.) Young, talented, and very spoiled, Christian Ferro is “The Champion,” a rock star of the soccer world. Valerio, lonely and shy, is the professor who is assigned to the young soccer star to help him pass his high school equivalency exam. The two men could not be more different. But they will learn to lean on each other, generating a bond that will change them.

Tuesday, April 4

8:00 p.m. NOSTALGIA (Director, Mario Martone, Drama, 2022, 118 min.) After forty years spent abroad, Felice returns to Napoli, the city of his youth. His mother welcomes with open arms the son whom she believed was lost forever. Little by little, Felice gets back in touch with a world that he had to leave and meets Don Luigi, a priest who fights the Camorra trying to give a future to the young people of the neighborhood. Film Sponsor: The Center for European Studies

Wednesday, April 5

6:30 p.m. PARADISE • PARADISE—UNA VITA NUOVA (Director, Davide Del Degan, Comedy, 2019, 83 min.) After having witnessed an organized crime murder in Sicily, Calogero is placed in the witness protection program. With a new identity, he is sent as far away as possible—to a tiny village nestled in the Alps. But snow and weird local customs aren’t for him!

8:30 p.m. ASPROMONTE, LAND OF THE FORGOTTEN • ASPROMONTE, LA TERRA DEGLI ULTIMI (Director, Mimmo Calopresti, Drama, 2019, 97 min.) In 1951, no road connects the small village of Africo in the southern valley of Aspromonte with other towns. In the wake of a tragedy, the inhabitants put aside their work and unite to build a road. But they will have to contend with local mafia leader who is determined to ensure that the town remains cut off and under his control.

This event is intended for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff, Wisconsin Union members and their guests. Anyone can become a Wisconsin Union member.