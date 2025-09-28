media release: France | 1928 | DCP | 110 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: René Clair

Cast: Albert Préjean, Olga Chekhova, Geymond Vital

On his wedding day, Fadinard's horse eats a hat belonging to a woman who is secretly rendezvousing with a military officer. Searching for a replacement hat in order to help the woman cover her tracks, Fadinard juggles social chaos, escalating deceptions, and mounting pressure while trying not to derail his own marriage. One of the drollest, funniest farces of the silent era, The Italian Straw Hat is our official selection for 2025’s Silent Movie Day! A new 4K DCP restoration will be screened, accompanied by live piano from David Drazin.

