Itinerant Whittling & Trick Carving

press release: For whittlers and carvers, the ball-in-cage is known as the ultimate challenge. In this workshop, learn the techniques of tramp/hobo art and get a historical overview. Follow the trademark of whittlers throughout history with Taylor Rushing’s guidance, along with patience and a steady hand. Participants will learn the rich history of whittling, as well as best practices in materials, safety, and technique.

No previous is experience needed, ages 15+. Registration is required. Register in person, online, or call 266-6300.

The Artist-in-Residence program, connecting artists to the community and the community to artists, is funded by Scooter Software, Inc.