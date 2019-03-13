Itinerant Whittling & Trick Carving

Google Calendar - Itinerant Whittling & Trick Carving - 2019-03-13 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Itinerant Whittling & Trick Carving - 2019-03-13 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Itinerant Whittling & Trick Carving - 2019-03-13 17:30:00 iCalendar - Itinerant Whittling & Trick Carving - 2019-03-13 17:30:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: For whittlers and carvers, the ball-in-cage is known as the ultimate challenge. In this workshop, learn the techniques of tramp/hobo art and get a historical overview. Follow the trademark of whittlers throughout history with Taylor Rushing’s guidance, along with patience and a steady hand. Participants will learn the rich history of whittling, as well as best practices in materials, safety, and technique.

No previous is experience needed, ages 15+. Registration is required. Register in person, online, or call 266-6300.

The Artist-in-Residence program, connecting artists to the community and the community to artists, is funded by Scooter Software, Inc.

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Crafts
608-266-6300
Google Calendar - Itinerant Whittling & Trick Carving - 2019-03-13 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Itinerant Whittling & Trick Carving - 2019-03-13 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Itinerant Whittling & Trick Carving - 2019-03-13 17:30:00 iCalendar - Itinerant Whittling & Trick Carving - 2019-03-13 17:30:00