It’s a Holiday Panto, Charlie Brown!

12/15-29, Bartell Theatre, at 7 pm Thursdays-Saturdays, plus 2 pm, 12/17 & 23. $25.

media release: By Steve Noll; directed by Heidi Hakseth and Maddie Dooher.

With everyone streaming shows now, Charlie Brown is having an existential crisis (again): no one is watching his show anymore! He and Linus set off on a quest to discover the true meaning of the holidays, and discover the cast of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer in a similar spot. Can these two TV classics join up and save the holiday TV specials?

IMMATURE AUDIENCES ONLY! PARENTAL DISCRETION DISCOURAGED! TICKETS FOR KIDS 12 and UNDER will be $10 for any performance.