Beau Meyer Photography Cast members of "It's a Wonderful Life: A New Musical," Capital City Theatre, 2024.

media release: Back by popular demand after last year’s successful world premiere, It’s a Wonderful Life – A New Musical returns for one unforgettable performance! With book and lyrics by John Atkins and music by Capital City Theatre Artistic Director Andrew Abrams, this special staged concert performance brings the heartwarming story of George Bailey to life with a lush, original score and a message of resilience and hope that still rings true today. Join us at the historic Orpheum Theater on State Street for this must-see musical event — and relive the magic in a grand setting worthy of the story.