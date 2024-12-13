media release: The Watertown Players will take to the stage this weekend to present It’s a Wonderful Life!, adapted for radio-on-stage by Anthony E. Palermo from Frank Capra’s 1946 film. It’s a Wonderful Life! is based on the story, The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern. The show is being produced in partnership with RuyaSonic Radio Drama Resources.

Advance tickets can be purchased for $15 at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Dr., Watertown, or by calling the box office at 920-306-4364. Tickets will be available at the door for $20 until the house is sold out. The show will be performed at The Watertown Players Theater, 210 S Water St (in the Market), Watertown, on December 13 and 14 at 7:00 pm and on December 14 and 15 at 2:00 pm.

It’s a Wonderful Life is an American Christmas fantasy drama which tells the story of George Bailey, a man who has sacrificed his dreams for those of his family and the members of the small town of Bedford Falls, New York. His whole life seems to have fallen apart on Christmas Eve 1945, and his family and friends all pray to save him from his despair. Second Class almost-guardian angel, Clarence Odbody is assigned to save George to earn his wings.

Clarence learns all about George and is finally sent to Earth and answers George’s prayers by showing him a timeline where he had never been born. George soon learns that no man is a failure who has friends. The show will end with a sing along of “Auld Lang Syne” by the cast and audience.

The Watertown Players is Watertown’s oldest theatre group and is proud to be a non-profit organization existing purely for the advancement of the arts in this and surrounding communities. Many productions are in the works including Fairy Tale Courtroom which will be performed at The Watertown Players Theater January 17 and 18. Auditions for the upcoming production of Don’t Hug Me, I’m Married will take place on December 28. For further information about the group and other soon-to-be seen productions, please contact the Watertown Players at 920-306-4364 or follow the Watertown Players on Facebook.