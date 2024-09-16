media release: Nancy Nicholas Hall Link and 3rd Floor, September 16, 2024 – February 7, 2025

It’s All the Rage: Activism, Aging, and the Raging Grannies of Madison/Dane County grows from a two-year archival and oral history project. This exhibit focuses on several decades of local Wisconsin grassroots activism enacted by the Madison and Dane County Raging Grannies. Featuring an array of granny hats, aprons, songbooks, political buttons, and instruments, as well as video and audio clips of their original songs and engaging stories, this exhibit explores how senior women have engaged in a wide variety of protest activities. Raging Grannies performances center human dignity, democratic values, and inclusivity, along with gender and racial equality. It’s All the Rage explores the past, present and future of this organization, with a focus on the community, engagement with social justice issues, and the friendships formed in the process.