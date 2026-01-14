It's All You Cowboy (album release), Able Baker, Cause + Control

media release: $15adv / $20dos plus $3 fee

It's all You, Cowboy

There’s a world adjacent to extreme music ‘s sphere in which unconventionality, propulsionary force, and confrontational energy still linger long after the noise has dissipated. It’s a world where the chaos of the art form is traded in for accessible structure; for infectious melody. Where intensity isn’t defined by sheer volume or speed, but rather by lyrical snark and its application to hook-driven pop songs. It’s a small, precious, and often obscure world that lets few in.

It’s All You, Cowboy lives here, and its new album, ‘I Can’t Eat’ is a modern centerpiece for pop music composed by and for punks, outsiders and degenerates beaten down by social norm. It releases on the Crutch of Memory label February 13, 2026 on digital and double-cassette formats.

Madison, Wisconsin’s Frankie Furillo leads It’s All You, Cowboy: a concept that combines the bouncing key-driven pop/soul feeling of 80’s and 90’s R&B and (for lack of a better word) YACHT with emotive cynicism typically associated with power pop, punk, and the alternative music of the era of end-stage capitalism. On ‘I Can’t Eat’, Furillo references Michael McDonald’s solo albums and the neo-soul movement that followed in their wake. You can certainly hear this influence in the layered vocal harmonies and the rhythmic bopping.

On the album’s aesthetic he says, “At the time I just wasn’t eating a whole lot and drinking a lot of coffee. Besides that, I’ve always been the guy who needed a box at restaurants.” ‘I Can’t Eat’ is an artifact of mundanity; of prosaic qualms. It’s the gospel of self-depreciating absurdity, but even at its most sarcastic depths, there’s a vague feeling of sunshine through the blinds. One might call it euphoric darkness. This contrast is what keeps it real.

Furillo himself rose to the execution of ‘I Can’t Eat’ from his mastery of extreme music- having played in experimental grindcore band The Central for 15 years. Through this work, he’s moved the goalposts of the genre by including bursts of melody and sound design while squeezing it all together with mechanical precision. He applies the same formula to It’s All You, Cowboy, cultivating a danceable feeling of pop progression for the music of the basements and warehouses of DIY America.

