press release: ‘It’s Hemp, It’s Fine’, Madison's premier hemp and CBD Event, returns to Monona Terrace on September 22, 2019, presented by The Healthy Place/Apple Wellness. The original event in April 2019 garnered unprecedented demand, attracting over 700 attendees. Organizers are answering the demand with a second event, serving as the Hemp/CBD hub for farmers, processors, retailers and consumers to connect on the most recent developments and offerings.

Special guest speakers - including Senator Patrick Testin, Chair Senate Committee on Health and Human Services - are slated to address the legal landscape of the industry, as well as the current conditions of farming and responsible processing.

Tim O’Brien, owner and organizer of the event, emphasizes the importance of educating the public on how to choose the right CBD for different needs.

“The CBD conversation has come a long way in a relatively short time. It’s no longer just about what CBD is and how to use it. It’s crucial to acknowledge trusted resources and how to choose quality, effective products. There are many issues to discuss and clarify: best practices for growers, processing and product representation. We want to offer a central place to answer those questions and to bring together all facets of the community.”

Madison’s only AMM-Certified CBD Wellness Consultants will also return to offer recommendations for individual health needs.

Long-standing brands in multiple food categories have done their due diligence in adding quality CBD to their product lines and they will be providing free samples. Among those represented at the event include: Ale Asylum Brewery, Barriques Coffee, Gail Ambrosius Chocolates, NessAlla Kombucha, Quince & Apple’s Modern Candy Company, Untitled Art Brewing Company. Attendees will also receive gift bags containing free CBD product samples as well as savings cards for on-site purchases from The Healthy Place.

New to the event will be additional panels, featuring: Adam Burish, Professional Hockey Player and Former UW Madison Badger; Jim Snider, Associate Director, UW Madison Athletic Dept. Strength & Conditioning Program, Dr. Fred Melius, Dr. Brian Parr of Murray State University, Dr. Angela Janis, and representatives from financial and insurance sectors.

The event is open from 9am to 3:30pm. Those interested in attending can get tickets through the event website, https://www. itshempitsfine.com

The Healthy Place/Apple Wellness was founded by Tim and Becki O’Brien in 2010. The mission as a company is to impact, empower, and educate every customer to learn, grow, and create a lifelong foundation of health and wellness. The original store opened in June 2010 in Fitchburg, WI and the second location in Sun Prairie, WI opened in January 2016. Two more locations opened in early Spring 2019, in West Madison and Middleton, Wisconsin.

For more information, please contact Faith Dey at 608-405-5811, or email faith@apple-wellness.com