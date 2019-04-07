press release: ‘It’s Hemp, It’s Fine’, a community Hemp Expo, will debut at Monona Terrace on April 7, 2019, presented by Apple Wellness - The Healthy Place.

The purpose of this event is to bring awareness and education to the greater Madison area on the topic of hemp products and their personal health applications. The event will incorporate stage speakers to address the questions and legalities surrounding hemp farming and hemp in the marketplace. Health consultation areas will be offered, as well as sample tables with several local companies that are adding hemp to their product lines.

Tim O’Brien, the owner of Apple Wellness - The Healthy Place, acknowledges that this is a timely offering, with discussion needed on a local and national level. “We strive to inspire our customers to make healthy changes that will impact every area of their lives and we believe that health is worth fighting for,” said O’Brien. “We’re set apart by our knowledge and our passion. Our business has grown rapidly over the past eight years and that’s because our customers feel confident in our recommendations.”

Scheduled panel speakers include Senator Patrick Testin (Chair Senate Committee on Health and Human Services), Rob Richard (WI Farm Bureau) and Attorney Larry Konopacki, along with Mr. O’Brien.

Scheduled Exhibitors include Barriques, who will also be debuting their new line of CBD Coffee, in conjunction with Apple Wellness - The Healthy Place, in late-February.

“We launched our Amplified Coffee Collection to give us the flexibility to enhance our specialty roasted coffee, said Matt Weygandt, President, Barriques. “We have been closely following the CBD product boom and felt CBD oil would be a perfect candidate with which to infuse our coffee with and get the collection started. We chose to partner with Tim and Becki from Apple Wellness who were local, well respected pioneers in the CBD space when sourcing their Wild Theory CBD Oil. It gave us the peace of mind that we were infusing our high quality specialty coffee withh quality, pure CBD oil that our customers would certainly appreciate.”

Other local businesses represented at the hemp event will include Hop Haus Brewing Company, Chocolaterian Cafe, GroHub Farm, Hop Haus Brewery, NessAlla Kombucha and Quince and Apple.

Apple Wellness - The Healthy Place was founded by Tim and Becki O’Brien in 2010. The mission as a company is to impact, empower, and educate every customer to learn, grow, and create a lifelong foundation of health and wellness. The original store opened in June 2010 in Fitchburg, and the second location in Sun Prairie opened in January 2016. Two more locations are slated open in early Spring 2019, in west Madison and Middleton.

For more information please contact Faith Dey at 608-405-5811, or email faith@apple-wellness.com