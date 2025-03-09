media release: CRY NOW LAUGH LATER!

Get ready for a night that flips the script! "It’s Not a Phase Mom" kicks off with a high-energy comedy show featuring a lineup of comedians guaranteed to leave you in stitches. And when the laughter winds down, the stage transforms into a full-blown emo dance party—complete with moody tunes and a cathartic vibe. Whether you're here for the jokes or the jams, this dual-event experience proves that sometimes, embracing every phase is exactly what you need. Tickets here;