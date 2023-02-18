It's Okay to be Different

media release: With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, New York Times bestselling author and “Sesame Street” short filmmaker Todd Parr brings three of his contemporary stories to life. Staged by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, Parr’s stories cleverly deliver the important messages of acceptance, understanding, self-confidence and what we can do to keep the Earth happy and healthy. Sensory friendly performance! This performance is sensory friendly for youth on the autism spectrum or for those with sensory or communication needs. This performance is designed to provide a supportive and inclusive experience for families to enjoy the performance together.