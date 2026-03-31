It's Taverna Night

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Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 11 N. 7th St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Greek Fest committee at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Madison has created a new event coming to you on May 16, 2026.  "It's Taverna Night" will give you the opportunity to enjoy delicious Greek food two ways:

  • Preorders of family-packs of to-go food items, with pickup the morning of May 16.  These items are available on our Taverna To-Go online store. 
  • Mini-Greek Fest on the church grounds during the afternoon/early evening of Sat. May 16th, where you can enjoy ready-to-eat gyros, souvlaki and more!  

NOTE: This is not a replacement of our regular Greek Fest!  "It's Taverna Night" gives you a taste of Greece and the Mediterranean during the springtime.

The full selection of food and baked goods (including our member-made spinach pies and baklava) will be available later in the year during these two events:

  • Greek Fest+ on Sat. Sept. 12, 2026
  • Baklava+ online store during Oct/Nov 2026.   

Info

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 11 N. 7th St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Special Events
Food & Drink
608-244-1001
Online Orders
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