media release: The Greek Fest committee at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Madison has created a new event coming to you on May 16, 2026. "It's Taverna Night" will give you the opportunity to enjoy delicious Greek food two ways:

Preorders of family-packs of to-go food items, with pickup the morning of May 16. These items are available on our Taverna To-Go online store.

Mini-Greek Fest on the church grounds during the afternoon/early evening of Sat. May 16th, where you can enjoy ready-to-eat gyros, souvlaki and more!

NOTE: This is not a replacement of our regular Greek Fest! "It's Taverna Night" gives you a taste of Greece and the Mediterranean during the springtime.

The full selection of food and baked goods (including our member-made spinach pies and baklava) will be available later in the year during these two events: