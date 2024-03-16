media release: The "It's Your Journey" is free of charge and has been created to provide space for women and teens (13yrs and older) to come and explore who they are in a community of belonging. Each meeting is designed to help an individual understand and grow in: self-care, self-discovery, self-love. Come for a time of inspiration, encouragement and insight while building community.

Refreshments will be provided!

The meetings will include but is not limited to: breakout sessions, group work, general discussions and activities on a particular subject or project.

Let's get together it is time to grow in our "self-worth"!

https://www.womensplaceresourcecenter.org/about