Itty-Bitty History Tour

media release: Free and open to the public. All ages welcome, kids under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Get a quick crash course in the history of Schenk's Corners, then join in on creating an 'instant archive'! Together we'll fan out to document this special spot in our neighborhood. Bring a phone (something to shoot photos/videos with), your memories, and a sense of curiosity.

Prepare to record the here-and-now...or share tales of times long gone by. Log recollections about favorite places and events in Schenk's Corners. Capture current-day observations. Help build an 'instant archive' of images and sounds for the MAP250 collection! Towards the end of our time together we'll regroup to reveal discoveries made and generate a list of questions for future inquiry. Before you leave, make sure to claim your piece of 'Make History Madison' swag for having literally 'made history'.

Hyperlocal historian Angela Richardson from the East Side History Club hosts this event for Make History Madison. Did you grow up in the neighborhood? Come tell us your stories and show us your photos. Do you live here now? Come share your unique take on life on the near East Side. Do you have burning questions about the little, red building on Atwood? Or wonder about WORT 89.9FM's original location on Winnebago? Or want to get the lowdown on the old streetcar line? A team of neighborhood history buffs will be on hand with answers—and if we don't know, we'll add it to our research to-do list!