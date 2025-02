Iva Ugrčić, Alica Lee, Satoko Hayami, Hillary Hempel, Madlen Breckbill, Mark Bridges

media release: Iva Ugrčić, flute | Alica Lee, clarinet | Satoko Hayami, piano | Hillary Hempel, violin | Madlen Breckbill, viola | Mark Bridges, cello

A program of chamber music with flute that shines a lens on sparkling and witty writing for winds, strings and piano in works by Haydn & Harbison. Expect a few surprises!