ONLINE: Iva Ugrčić & Satoko Hayami

media release: Tune in at the Grace Presents youtube channel!

March 12 and April 2 - "Piano Plus!"

Grace Church acquired a new Kawai grand piano in late 2021 thanks to a generous gift in memory of Grace parishioner Benjamin Webster, and a grant from the Carpenter Foundation. To celebrate this occasion, these two programs will feature chamber music duos for piano plus another instrument.

March 12 - 12pm - Alyona Aksyonova/James Waldo - piano/cello

April 2 - 12pm - Iva Ugrcic/Satoko Hayami Duo - piano/flute

program details coming soon!